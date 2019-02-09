Chatterbox: Congress in Punjab, BJP in Haryana get into election mode early

The elections are nigh. In Punjab, the Congress has declared decentralised committees with all the top leaders being involved in campaign and election strategy but interestingly no leader is part of more than one.

So while Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are on the same committee, they are only members of one. Party Chief Sunil Jakhar is also a member and so are Ambika Soni, Preneet Kaur and Manish Tewari, all ministers in the UPA regime. In neighbouring Haryana, it is the Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister M L Khattar that ...