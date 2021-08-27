Chhattisgarh Cong crisis: MLAs arrive in Delhi, meet state party in-charge

-
ALSO READ
Herald case: HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, others to file replies
Sonia, Rahul to lead Congress campaign in Bengal; G-23 leaders missing
Will quit CM post moment Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi ask me: Bhupesh Baghel
Govt wants to snatch farmers' future: Rahul Gandhi on new agri laws
Sonia Gandhi got both jabs, govt should stop creating non-issues: Congress
-
Amid the ongoing rift in Chhattisgarh Congress for a change in leadership, the Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs, who had arrived in the national capital on Thursday, held a meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge PL Punia at the latter's residence late night.
Several party MLAs in Chhattisgarh, including three state ministers had left for Delhi on Thursday evening to meet the Congress high command in the national capital.
This development comes before the scheduled meeting between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday. This will be the second meeting of Baghel with Rahul Gandhi over the reported ongoing power tussle in the Chhattisgarh unit of the party.
Earlier on Tuesday, Baghel and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo met party leadership including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia in the national capital.
Punia had earlier said, "CM Bhupesh Baghel had asked for time to meet Rahul Gandhi. He will be meeting him on Friday. No other MLA has been called to Delhi by the high command or any other person. Such information circulating is misleading."
Baghel on Wednesday had said that he would step down from his post when party interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi asked him to do so.
"I will step down when Sonia and Rahul Ji order me. Those talking about 2.5 years plan are trying to bring political instability but will never succeed," he told reporters when he arrived in Raipur after his visit to Delhi on Wednesday.
After the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.
Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. Supporters of both Baghel and TS have claimed that the party's victory was due to their leaders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU