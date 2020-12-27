China shadow looms large as India looks to consolidate ties with neighbours

There is no doubt about the elephant in the room. And if anything, it will be an even palpable presence in 2021.

The China factor is expected to dominate in India’s relations with her South Asian neighbours in 2021, now more than ever before. The immediate proximate event is going to be the election in Nepal, due in April. While India has suspended judgement on the recent events in the country leading to the election, there is hardly any doubt that by basing his campaign plank on “rashtrabad (nationalism)”, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli sought to turn a bitter power ...