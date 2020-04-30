CM Thackeray seeks PM Modi's help for nomination to Legislative Council

Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for help regarding his nomination to the State Legislative Council.



According to news agency ANI, Thackeray said he will have to resign if it doesn't happen. PM Modi, as per the report, said he will look into the matter.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on April 28 once again asked Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to nominate Chief Minister Thackeray to the State Legislative Council.



Earlier on April 9, the state Cabinet had recommended Thackeray's name for one of the two vacant MLC seats that were to be nominated by Koshyari to the Legislative Council to avoid a constitutional crisis.

Thackeray was sworn-in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28, last year. He is currently not a member of either of the House -- Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council.

According to the Constitution, Thackeray has to be elected to either Assembly or Council within six months in office in order to continue in his post.