Cong MP gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss 'misuse' of ED

-
ALSO READ
Most districts in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand battle monsoon deficit
Monsoon Session from today: Govt lists 32 bills, Oppn seeks Agnipath debate
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm to facilitate MPs to vote in prez poll
-
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave a notice of adjournment in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and "targeting" of "innocent" opposition leaders.
The notice by Tagore comes on a day Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is set to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation the agency is carrying out into the affairs of the National Herald newspaper.
In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tagore sought a discussion on the alleged misuse of the ED and "list of scams" of the BJP government pending with the Enforcement Department.
He alleged that the ED functions as the "Enemy Destroyer (ED)" of the BJP government.
"The House shall also advise the ED to abandon the behaviour of calling the public representatives of opposition party, especially targeting the opposition leaders," he said.
"It is pertinent to direct the ED not to misuse its power and work for the vendetta politics of Home Minister (Amit) Shah and take appropriate actions against the real corrupts belonging to BJP instead of concentrating on the innocent opposition leaders," the Congress MP said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU