Cong says JNU violence smacks of Nazi rule; Amarinder protests 'barbarism'

The Congress on Monday accused the government of harbouring enmity with youth of the country and said violence in the JNU campus reminded it of the Nazi rule. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also described the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi as barbaric and atrocious and sought strict action from the Delhi police against those who were involved in the incident.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the JNU administration of being complicit in the violent attack on Sunday night.
It also alleged that the Delhi Police remained a mute spectator when students were being attacked by armed miscreants.
"Why are you harbouring enmity with youth of country. The more you suppress voice of the youth, more emboldened it will become," Surjewala told reporters.
"Violence in JNU reminds us of Nazi rule 90 years ago," he added.
Situation in JNU is clearly out of hand. @DelhiPolice cannot remain silent spectators to this mayhem unleashed by a handful of goons in the premier university. This is barbaric, atrocious and needs to be tackled with iron hand, Singh tweeted.
Violence had broken out inside JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.
At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
In wake of violence at JNU, the chief minister directed the state police to enhance security around universities and ensure the safety of students in Punjab, officials said adding that Singh had stated that nobody would be allowed to disturb peace in the state.
