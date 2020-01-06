Cong says JNU violence smacks of Nazi rule; Amarinder protests 'barbarism'

The on Monday accused the government of harbouring enmity with youth of the country and said violence in the campus reminded it of the Nazi rule. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also described the violence at in Delhi as barbaric and atrocious and sought strict action from the Delhi police against those who were involved in the incident.

chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the administration of being complicit in the violent attack on Sunday night.

It also alleged that the Delhi Police remained a mute spectator when students were being attacked by armed miscreants.

"Why are you harbouring enmity with youth of country. The more you suppress voice of the youth, more emboldened it will become," Surjewala told reporters.

"Violence in reminds us of Nazi rule 90 years ago," he added.

Situation in JNU is clearly out of hand. @DelhiPolice cannot remain silent spectators to this mayhem unleashed by a handful of goons in the premier university. This is barbaric, atrocious and needs to be tackled with iron hand, Singh tweeted.