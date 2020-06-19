Congress appoints Maken, Gogoi to supervise political situation in Manipur

Amid a political crisis in Manipur, the has appointed as the observer in the state. He along with AICC incharge of Manipur, Gaurav Gogoi,will reach the state on Friday in a special flight.

According to top sources of the party, the leaders have been asked to supervise and look after the current political situation in the state, where three BJP MLAs joined Congress, while four People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and TMC MLA withdrew support to the BJP-led government in the state.

The Congress on Thursday staked claim to form the government in Manipur and wrote to the Governor calling for a floor test to prove their majority in the state Assembly.

According to Congress sources, the party is confident of numbers stacking on their side for a smooth sail during the trust vote - 29 Congress, 22 BJP and others, and the Assembly Speaker would add up to 52 MLAs who can vote.

The numbers are expected to change for both sides, but if Congress sails through, it will be a come back for them in North East and change of equation in the region also as NPP is in collation with BJP in Nagaland.

The seven Congress MLAs, however, who defected to the BJP will not be eligible to vote as they have been restrained by the High Court of Manipur from entering the Assembly till Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh finally disposes of the pending anti-defection cases against them.

Manipur High Court on Thursday directed the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly not to pronounce any order till Friday on the pending disqualification cases of seven Congress MLAs, who had recently joined BJP.



Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Thursday said that their party has formed a coalition of like-minded parties in Manipur and called a special Assembly session to prove majority.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that like-minded secular parties have come together to form a front and have agreed to have a common minimum programme.

"As a result, we have put up a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. Secondly, we have apprised the Governor, that as the coalition parties have withdrawn their support, the question is whether they have the moral right to continue the government. We have requested to call a special session of the house and to prove majority on the floor of the house," he said.

"We have submitted a joint memorandum to the Governor to call a special session at the earliest signed by all the coalition parties. Earlier we have said to remain as a constructive opposition. But we feel the coalition Government parties may know the reason. We have not called them out, or pull them out," Singh said.