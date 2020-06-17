JUST IN
Four NPP ministers resign from BJP-led coalition govt in Manipur

Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in Manipur

Manipur

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

N Biren Singh
Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla administering oath of office to new Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a ceremony in Imphal (Photo: PTI)

Four National People's Party (NPP) ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday.

The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh.

Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio.

In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii stated, "I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self."

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Joykumar Singh said, "We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister.
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 22:33 IST

