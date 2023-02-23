Congress claims Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

The on Thursday claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, staff told leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

Several leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac.

"We are all on the @IndiGo6E 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

"What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said.

The flight was delayed.

