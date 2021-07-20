Congress criticises Adani Group's decision to relocate AAHL head office

-
Days after the Adani Airport Holdings Ltd took over the management of Mumbai international airport, Maharashtra Congress criticised the company's decision to shift the AAHL headquarters from here to Ahmedabad, saying it was a deliberate attempt to bring down the importance of Mumbai.
The AAHL, the group's flagship company for airports business and Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary, last week took over management of the Mumbai Airport International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK group.
Besides, the group has also decided to shift AAHL's head office to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, the company recently said in a communication.
Criticising the decision, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant in a series of tweets on Tuesday said, It is a message from (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi to the people of Maharashtra. The dandiya dance (organised) at the airport tells a lot. It is a part of systematic efforts since last seven years to bring down the importance of Mumbai."
Sawant, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, claimed the International Financial Services Centre was shifted to Gujarat in similar way.
Maharashtra never differentiated between any industry or industrialist. Many industrialists came to Maharashtra and became part of the state. The Mumbai airport was previously with Andhra Pradesh-based GVK company. The company never shifted its headquarters to Andhra Pradesh or organised Kuchipudi dance there, Sawant tweeted.
