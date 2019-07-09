Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) in a huddle to save Karnataka govt

-
On Monday, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) were hopeful of saving their coalition government in Karnataka after 30 ministers from the two parties quit to make way for dissidents in the Cabinet.
The dissidents stayed put in a hotel in Mumbai. The Congress petitioned the Speaker not to accept resignations of 13 Congress-JD(S) legislators since they did not follow rules during submission of their resignations.
However, two ministers and independent legislators — H Nagesh and R Shankar — also resigned from the ministry and withdrew their support to the coalition. In Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a dig at the Congress. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started the spate of resignations. "Big leaders of Congress are resigning," he said, distancing the Bharatiya Janata Party from the developments.
