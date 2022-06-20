Congress protests at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk over Rahul's fourth ED grilling

-
The Congress party workers on Monday staged a protest in the centrally located Rajiv Chowk area of the national capital over the questioning of their leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.
The workers could be heard shouting slogans against the government and in favour of their leader at the outer circle of the chowk.
The traffic was briefly disrupted after the workers sat on the road. Parallely, senior party leaders and parliamentarians are registering their protest against the government over the defence recruitment scheme Agnipath and Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning through a Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar.
Meanwhile, the interrogation of Rahul Gandhi was underway at the Enforcement Directorate's office in the city. This was his fourth appearance before the ED in the National Herald case.
