Congress raises heat against Smriti Irani with MPs' protest in Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Ensure tech is available in regional languages to empower people: Irani
'BJP wants to tarnish image of Congress, Gandhi family': Adhir Ranjan
Adhir denies controversial 'when a big tree falls' tweet, blames hackers
Political swords out after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' slip
Budget has nothing for poor, farmers, middle class: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
-
The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack against Union minister Smriti Irani for having a face-off with Sonia Gandhi earlier in the lower house over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remark and demanded action against her.
Congress MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex demanding an apology from the government for Irani's confrontation with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.
The Congress MPs met in the Parliament and decided on their strategy at a meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party chaired by Sonia Gandhi, after which they caused disruption in both houses of Parliament with slogans against Irani and demanding her sacking as a minister.
The Congress has accused Irani of heckling Sonia Gandhi inside the lower house.
The party has already complained against Irani to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a demand that the matter be referred to the privileges committee for action against her.
The Congress also took strong objection to the manner in which Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal made references to party chief Sonia Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue in the house, but was not allowed to speak during the zero hour' under Rule 258.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Leader of the Opposition Kharge ji not allowed to raise a legitimate point of order in the Rajya Sabha because of hungama by BJP MPs and Ministers. Adjourned till 12 noon."
Referring to Sitharaman and Goyal's remarks in Rajya Sabha, Kharge said that it is a time-honoured convention that reflections or critical remarks should not be made on the other House or members of the other House.
He also said that no person who is not a member of the House can be referred to in a derogatory manner or in any other way afflicting his or her reputation.
On Thursday, the row that began with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu "rashtrapatni", went notches up when the party accused BJP MPs of subjecting its president to "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation" in the Lok Sabha.
Congress MPs, protesting against the alleged misbehaviour with Gandhi, were joined by their colleagues from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Chowdhury's remark on India's first tribal president has drawn a fresh battleline between the Congress and the BJP, which too has demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.
As the Lok Sabha adjourned soon after 12 noon on Thursday, Gandhi walked across to the treasury benches and sought to know from BJP member Rama Devi why she was dragged into the issue.
Irani intervened and was seen gesturing towards Gandhi and apparently protesting against Chowdhury's remark. Gandhi tried to ignore Irani's protestations, but was soon seen gesturing towards the minister and speaking angrily.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU