Letter was written with best interest of party in our hearts: Anand Sharma
Congress set for major overhaul, announcement likely within next 10 days

New appointees are expected to reflect Rahul Gandhi's vision of a new Congress. Kerala MP K C Venugopal may play key role

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

New vice presidents, a comprehensive reshuffle of general secretaries and changes in the state leadership of the Congress is part of a new-look party after the stormy meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) where a letter written by a group of 23 Congressmen attempted to jolt the leadership out of its ‘inactivity’ but succeeded instead in strengthening the hold of the Gandhi family on the party further.

The outlines of the reshuffle are still in the making and should be announced in the next 10 days, top party leaders said. But given that the party constitution has ...

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 18:11 IST

