Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's achievements, contributions: Sonia

Describing former Prime Minister as a dedicated leader, AICC President on Friday said the grand old party takes pride in his accomplishments and contribution.

"Shri PV Narasimha Rao's tenure was also marked by a number of political, social and foreign policy achievements that have endured. Above all he was a dedicated man who served the party devotedly in various capacities," she said in a message read out by Telangana President Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Congress in Telangana launched the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on July 24.

Congratulating the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for having organised the year long celebrations, she said, "Shri was a very respected and international figure. The Congress party takes pride in his many accomplishments and contributions."



The birth centenary of Rao is an occasion to recall and pay tribute to a most scholarly and erudite personality who after a long career in state and politics, the Prime Minister of the country at a time of "grave economic crisis", she added.

Gandhi noted that the union budget of July 24 1991, paved the way for the economic transformation of our country.