Consensus on public welfare issues among parties in India: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday said there is consensus on issues of public welfare among in India notwithstanding differences of opinion.

Birla is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to Mexico. He unveiled a bust of freedom fighter Pandurang Khankhoje at Chapingo University in Mexico on Friday.

Recalling Khankhoje's contribution, Birla said he was an outstanding Indian revolutionary, scholar, agricultural scientist and statesman.

Talking about successful governance in India through democratic means, he said Indian Parliament is the epitome of the will and aspirations of the people of the country.

"Matters of public importance are raised in Parliament by members of both ruling and opposition parties. Notwithstanding differences of opinion, there is consensus on issues of public welfare," Birla said.

He said parliamentary committees are functioning as effective mechanisms to ensure accountability of the executive.

Birla also called on President of the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico Santiago Creel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)