Constitutional questions raised by CAA need answers: Ashoka Univ Professor

Madhav Khosla teaches law and politics at Columbia Law School and Ashoka University. He is the author of India's Founding Moments.

He tells Aditi Phadnis equality and freedom are fundamental to the Constitution but could face challenges in the future. Edited excerpts: Across the country over the past month, lawyers, students and activists have been reading out the Preamble to the Constitution to assembled crowds: Both as an affirmation of values and as protest. What is it about the Preamble that is so evocative of Indian democracy? Constitutions do many things: They create ...