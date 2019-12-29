Cornered by own MLAs and CAA protests, tough road ahead for CM Yogi in 2020

On December 17, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was canvassing for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Jharkhand, more than 100 party legislators in his own state were protesting on the Vidhan Sabha precincts against the alleged high-handedness of police and district officials.

While attempts by senior UP ministers failed to assuage frayed tempers, what added insult to injury was the display of solidarity by Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) benches with their protesting brethren and the camaraderie that the contentious issue generated beyond party ...