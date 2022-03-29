Delhi Assembly: Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in House

-
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday suspended three BJP MLAs for the day amid vociferous protest by the AAP over “derogatory” remarks made by Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
MLAs Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Ajay Mahawar were told to leave after they stood on the benches even as the Speaker requested them to sit down.
Following this, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for 15 minutes, the second time since the House first met in the morning.
Earlier, as soon as the House assembled in the morning, AAP MLAs entered the well of the House shouting slogans over the BJP leader's remarks against Kejriwal. AAP MLA Mohinder Goel demanded an apology from Gupta and a censure motion against him.
“A censure motion needs to be brought in the House against the Delhi BJP president for his derogatory remark against the chief minister. The Leader of Opposition should tender an apology,” he said.
