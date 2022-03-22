Disruptions return? Opposition walks out over fuel price hike

-
ALSO READ
Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
Excise cut on petrol, diesel to cost government Rs 45,000 crore: Nomura
Fuel pump dealers bleed on sudden excise duty cut on petrol, diesel
Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel could reduce inflation by 30 bps
Crude oil rally takes domestic petrol, diesel prices to record highs
-
Hours after the government announced a rise in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, most opposition parties walked out of the Lok Sabha and disrupted Rajya Sabha, protesting the announcement. Some, like AAP, were not present in the House.
Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Left parties raised slogans against the move and walked out of the lower house demanding he government roll back the hike after Speaker Om Birla rejected a demand for an adjournment motion (a motion that sets aside all other business to discuss the matter on an urgent basis).
An initial attempt to raise the matter before the Question House started was also rejected by the Speaker. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the opposition parties had been warning the prices of diesel and petrol would increase after the assembly elections to five states were concluded. “They have been falsely claiming that the price rise has nothing to do with elections. This is wrong. They didn’t want to upset voters before they voted. Don't forget that the central tax on fuel is more than 50 per cent but they never think of reducing it,” senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said.
In the Rajya Sabha, while TMC members stormed into the well of the House carrying placards, the Congress, Left, Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena MPs were on their feet. The House was adjourned and when it met again Deputy Chairman Harivansh called for the listed Question Hour to be taken and asked opposition parties to not disrupt the proceedings. Unrelenting, the opposition members shouted slogans, drowning out Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertiliser Bhagwanth Khuba who was replying to the first listed question.
Harivansh asked TMC leader Derek O’Brien to call his party MPs back to their seats and allow Question Hour to proceed, saying precious national resources have been spent. With opposition members continuing their vociferous protests, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
“By increasing fuel prices the Modi government is making money worth Rs 10,000 crore by plundering the poor. Many say prices are rising due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, but as per Petroleum Ministry, we didn't buy even 1 per cent of crude oil from Russia,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.
SP MP Jaya Bachchan said the party’s chief Akhilesh Yadav had been warning that prices would rise after the elections. “We don’t know who has put these people (BJP) in power)?” Bachchan said. “It can’t be the voters”.
However, the Opposition returned to the House in the Rajya Sabha to join discussions on demand for grants by various ministries under the Budget, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Nitin Gadkari, to discuss various issues and government strategy for the remaining session, raising questions about the remainder of the tenure of the Budget session. The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed on March 14 and will conclude on April 8.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU