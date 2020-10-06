DMK tells TN govt to approach SC against farm laws, convene Assembly

-
-
Leader of Opposition and DMK
chief M K Stalin on Tuesday urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to convene the Assembly and pass resolutions against the Centre's farm laws and file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the legislations.
These laws have triggered a wave of opposition among the farmers and people, Stalin said,adding only the state governments had powers under the Constitution to enact laws on agriculture and related aspects like land and land tenure as they fell under the state list.
Tamil Nadu cannot be a mere spectator or accept Centre "entering" the field assigned to states by the Constitution on agriculture matters, the leader of opposition said in a letter to Palaniswami.
Pointing out that his party has already gone to the apex court against these Central laws, he wanted the Tamil Nadu government alsoto challenge it in the Supreme Court.
The DMK president urged the Chief Minister to recommend convening the Assembly immediately to debate and adopt resolutions against the farm legislations.
Such initiatives were "necessary and urgent" so as to "avoid blame" from farmers against the state government, he said.
DMK, an ally of the Congress, had both inside and outsideParliament vehemently opposed the legislations.
The party staged state-wide protests including a candle light march to Raj Bhavan led by party MP Kanimozhi on Monday.
