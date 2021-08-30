ED being used to target ruling MVA leaders in Maharashtra, alleges NCP

-
ALSO READ
Deshmukh case: ED summons Maha minister Anil Parab in money laundering case
CBI conspiracy to override IO report in Deshmukh case: Cong; seeks SC probe
Nobody above law, say NCP, Shiv Sena on CBI action against Anil Deshmukh
Patole says he is 'under watch'; NCP asserts claim based on incomplete info
CBI files FIR against former Maharashtra home minister, conducts searches
-
The NCP on Monday said Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions against leaders of the ruling MVA in Maharashtra were politically motivated and driven by vendetta.
Speaking to reporters here, NCP spokesman and cabinet minister Nawab Malik said the BJP demands action and the ED obliges immediately by sending notices and conducting raids on its political opponents. "This means that it (ED action) is politically motivated," Malik said. State NCP president Jayant Patil, who is also a minister, said the ED, which usually handles financial crimes, is being used to target leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
"It is not just the MVA, but everyone who takes a stand against the BJP (is targeted). The individual leaders will give a befitting reply," he said, criticising the ED actions against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab. The NCP is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. The ED has summoned Parab for questioning on Tuesday in the money laundering case registered against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others, officials said on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU