Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital after angioplasty

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty procedure at Jaipur hospital
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials
Rajasthan has insufficient stock of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot condoles death of 13 people in MP road accident
Rajasthan jail system better that other states, says CM Ashok Gehlot
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was discharged from Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital on Sunday two days after undergoing an angioplasty.
Gehlot had underwent angioplasty at hospital here on Friday. There was 90 per cent blockage in one of his coronary arteries and a stent was placed successfully.
The 70-year-old Congress leader has been advised to take rest for the next few days and he will be under the supervision of doctors at his residence.
While at the hospital, the chief minister met some patients to know about their health and after being discharged, thanked his staff, doctors, and others.
"I have reached my official residence safely. I would like to thank all the staff including all the doctors, nursing staff, ward boys, sweepers of SMS Hospital who took good care of me," Gehlot tweeted.
He further said, "I have seen that the hospital staff deserves praise for the effort made in SMS to serve all the patients well."
Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries.
Gehlot had tested positive for coronavirus in April this year and after recovery in May, he was facing post-Covid issues.
Gehlot had complained of heaviness in his chest and pain in neck following which an ECG was conducted and it was normal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU