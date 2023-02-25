JUST IN
ED raids on Cong leaders should not be given political colour: Thakur

India is being made "corruption-free" and "the action should not be given political colour," he added

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI)

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the properties of leaders of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh should not be given political colour.

Those who have "looted" the country would face action, he said, speaking to reporters here.

Asked about the Congress accusing the BJP-led Union government of misusing probe agencies against its political opponents, Thakur said, "The probe agencies take action against those who indulge in corruption, and those who have not done corruption should not be scared of them."

India is being made "corruption-free" and "the action should not be given political colour," he added.

"If anyone has looted the resources of the state and country, then probe agencies take action, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 23:44 IST

