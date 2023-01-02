Election later this year in MP could change a lot of equations in the BJP

Between September and December last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways unveiled new National Highway projects worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore. Thirteen of these are located in the Jabalpur and Mandla regions and seven in Gwalior. The Airports Authority of India will commission Jabalpur airport’s new terminal by March. And as elections come round by the end of the year, Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister (CM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to make more announcements of goodies for the state. Among these are the Global Investors Summit (GIS), to be held in MP this year, and the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD). Both are expected to open the door to not just investment but employment in the state (see adjoining interview).
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 00:05 IST
