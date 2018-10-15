Exodus of Hindi-speaking migrants is Congress ploy for polls: Vijay Rupani

chief minister on Monday charged the Congress with engineering attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants and their subsequent exodus in view of the forthcoming elections in other states and the unveiling of world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“The attack was a conspiracy hatched by Congress to disturb the peace and harmony in Gujarat, but their designs failed and government effectively controlled the situation on the ground,” Rupani said addressing the media here this afternoon.

He said the composite culture of was to co-exist peacefully with all non-Gujarati communities, whether from south or north India, even as he recalled the contribution of people from other states in its development.

“We have taken strict action and the police arrested about 700 accused, of which 50 were found to be Congress workers,” he claimed adding 60-70 persons were rounded up for spreading hate messages over social media.

Rupani, who shared stage with his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath, asserted the situation had returned to normal and no new incidents were being reported from anywhere in the state. “The safety and security of all the people is our responsibility and there is no tension now on the ground,” he said.





The Gujarat CM said his government was taking the legal route against Congress leaders found involved in the case, while the police were collecting all kinds of evidence, including speeches.

He further said Congress’ Bihar in charge had been found to be fanning hate sentiments against Bihari migrants.

Rupani attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his purported single Tweet on the issue. “I posted three tweets on the matter and have even suggested him (Gandhi) to take action against his leader rather than just tweeting on the matter,” he noted.

Yesterday, some Congress workers had waved black flags at Rupani’s cavalcade, following his arrival in Lucknow.

Accompanied by a 14-member delegation, Rupani is in town to invite Adityanath for the unveiling ceremony of Patel’s ‘Statue of Unity’ on October 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the 182 metre tall statue. It took 4 years to complete.



Meanwhile, Adityanath urged Rupani to provide land for the construction of ‘UP Bhawan’ so that the state’s people visiting the memorial could be provided with housing facility. The Gujarat CM has acceded to the request.

Rupani observed it was Patel’s endeavour of consolidating 562 princely states in the Indian Union, else India’s landscape would have been quite different. “His statue represents the unity of the country and it is the biggest respect we can pay to the great leader.”

When Narendra Modi (who was then CM of Gujarat) and had laid the foundation of the statue in 2013, the opposition had termed it as a mere political stunt, he recalled.