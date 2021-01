Explained: How Punjabi diaspora is influencing the farmer agitation

On the last day of 2020, farmers protesting on Delhi’s borders advised all hues of guests who had gathered there, ostensibly to express solidarity, to take their celebratory panache elsewhere. Instead, the protesting farmers ended 2020 by remembering as many as 50 of their comrades — “martyrs” to their cause — who lost their lives during the agitation that entered its 40th day on Delhi’s borders on Monday.

They also resolved to continue their agitation for the next few weeks, if not months or even years. It is rare for participants of a movement of ...