Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Congress

Fadnavis, should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Cong New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) and should apologise to the people of Maharashtra as their government was "based on lies and fell like a house of cards", the Congress said on Tuesday minutes after the Maharashtra chief minister stated he does not have a majority in the Assembly.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the lack of majority of those "who kidnapped the people's mandate" has been exposed.

