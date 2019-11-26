JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

People in power trying to circumvent values of Constitution: Priyanka
Business Standard

Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Congress

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the lack of majority of those "who kidnapped the people's mandate" has been exposed

Press Trust of India 

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Cong New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra as their government was "based on lies and fell like a house of cards", the Congress said on Tuesday minutes after the Maharashtra chief minister stated he does not have a majority in the Assembly.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the lack of majority of those "who kidnapped the people's mandate" has been exposed.

"Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra. Their government was based on lies and defections and fell like a house of cards," he said.
First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 17:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU