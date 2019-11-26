Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Congress

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Fadnavis announces resignation as CM
7 MLAs who attended Ajit Pawar's swearing-in return to NCP: Report
Maharashtra LIVE: No chance of forming govt with BJP, says Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra: SC orders Fadnavis govt to face floor test on Wednesday
Maharashtra LIVE: SC to hear Shiv Sena, allies' plea at 11.30 am today
-
Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Cong New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra as their government was "based on lies and fell like a house of cards", the Congress said on Tuesday minutes after the Maharashtra chief minister stated he does not have a majority in the Assembly.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the lack of majority of those "who kidnapped the people's mandate" has been exposed.
"Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra. Their government was based on lies and defections and fell like a house of cards," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU