Key regional parties keep off Congress-led meeting of opposition parties
Five-time WB MP Adhir Chowdhury to be Congress leader in Lok Sabha

Chowdhury succeeds Mallikarjun Kharge, who was the Congress party leader in the previous Lok Sabha but lost the Lok Sabha polls

Archis Mohan 

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at an event | Photo: Twitter

West Bengal Congress leader and five-time Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chow­dhury will be the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha. Chowdhury succeeds Mallikarjun Kharge, who was the Congress party leader in the previous Lok Sabha but lost the Lok Sabha polls. Party sources said Mavelikkara (Kerala) MP K Suresh is set to be the chief whip of the party in the House. Chowdhury has not lost the Lok Sabha polls since 1999. He currently represents the Berhampore seat in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury has also been a member of the West Bengal Assembly from 1996 to 1999.

He has also been the chief of the Congress in West Bengal Congress, besides also being the minister of state for railways between 2012 and 2014.

The Congress lacks the numbers to secure the post of the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 22:48 IST

