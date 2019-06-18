Five-time WB MP Adhir Chowdhury to be Congress leader in Lok Sabha

leader and five-time member will be the party’s leader in the Chowdhury succeeds Mallikarjun Kharge, who was the party leader in the previous but lost the Lok Sabha polls. Party sources said Mavelikkara (Kerala) MP K Suresh is set to be the chief whip of the party in the House. Chowdhury has not lost the Lok Sabha polls since 1999. He currently represents the Berhampore seat in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury has also been a member of the Assembly from 1996 to 1999.

He has also been the chief of the in Congress, besides also being the minister of state for railways between 2012 and 2014.

The Congress lacks the numbers to secure the post of the leader of the in the Lok Sabha.