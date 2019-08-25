Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda puts Congress on notice

Greatly impatient, senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is pressuring the party leadership to expedite the process of elevating him as president of the Haryana Congress Committee (PCC). The Jat leader has been at loggerheads with the party high command over his demand to replace incumbent PCC chief Ashok Tanwar.

However, after getting an assurance from the All India Congress Committee general secretary for Haryana, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Hooda decided to cool his heels. But the Congress under Rahul ...