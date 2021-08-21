Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passes away at 89

-
ALSO READ
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
UP govt's Covid management unparalleled: BJP vice prez Radha Mohan Singh
Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens Tuesday: A good long-term bet, say analysts
BJP 41st foundation day: PM Narendra Modi to address party workers today
BJP chief Nadda on 2-day UP visit, says Opposition has 'narrow mindset'
-
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) said in a statement here.
He was 89.
Singh was admitted to SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.
He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said in the statement.
Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.
He later also served as the governor of Rajasthan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU