From broom to pills: Modi's journey from Swachh Bharat to Ayushman Bharat

At the peak of the much-touted ‘Modi wave’ of 2014, what senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani had said after filing his nomination papers from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat on April 5 has not only turned out to be prophetic but also the leitmotif of the Narendra Modi government.

Advani had referred to Modi as a “brilliant events manager”. From sweeping the streets on camera to wearing fancy hornbill hats, and from deep emotional conversations on radio to animating a roaring lion to the tune of “Vande Mataram” in Germany — ...