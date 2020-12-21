'Garbage of lies': Mamata hits out at Amit Shah over Bengal''s development

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of speaking untruth on the development of the state, describing the figures given by him on the position of the state on various parameters as "garbage of lies".
Speaking to reporters, the chief minister announced that she will visit the Birbhum district on December 28 for an official meeting, and also lead a roadshow the next day.
At a press conference in Bolpur on Sunday, Shah accused the Trinamool Congress government in the state of failing to deliver, claiming that West Bengal lags behind most states in the country on various parameters, except on corruption and extortion.
"I want to tell Amit-ji that you are the home minister and it does not suit you to shell out lies provided by your party workers without cross-checking," Banerjee said.
Maintaining that she will give a detailed reply to Shah''s accusations on Tuesday, the chief minister said, "I will only speak on two things today, he said we are a zero in industry, we are number one in MSME."
"He also said that we have not made village roads, we are number one on that count too and this information has been shared by the Government of India," she added.
