Gehlot, Pilot condemn attack on Rahul Gandhi's office in Kerala's Wayanad

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday condemned the attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Kerala's Wayanad and termed it a cowardly act.
Describing it as an act of political vendetta, Gehlot demanded a thorough investigation and action against the culprits.
"Strongly condemn the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad. Such cowardly act is condemnable," Gehlot tweeted.
Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, too, condemned the attack. "Vandalising Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office by SFI goons is highly condemnable, I condemn it," Pilot tweeted.
Pilot further said, "Such cowardly acts, motivated by the spirit of political vendetta, are indecent. Strict action should be taken against the culprits of this case."
A protest march by the ruling party CPI(M)'s student wing Students Federation of India (SFI) outside the office of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in Kerala turned violent on Friday after some protesters allegedly attacked Gandhi's office and vandalised office.
