Give me freedom or face consequences, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

In what could be seen a dare to the high command, newly appointed unit president has asked it to allow him the freedom to take decisions or he will give a devastating reply.

Sidhu said he didn't want to remain just a “show horse”.

He made the remarks on Thursday at a meeting with industrialists and traders in Amritsar, amid the continuing tussle with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ahead of next year's assembly polls.

A fallout of the tussle was the resignation on Friday of Sidhu’s adviser Malvinder Singh Mali after his controversial remarks on the Kashmir issue. The party leadership picked the cricketer-turned-politician a few weeks back as the chief, ignoring opposition from Amarinder Singh. But the two camps in the state have not yet called a truce.

Addressing a trade and industry association, Sidhu said he will ensure that the Congress remains in power in for the next 20 years.

“But if you don't let me take the decisions, I will also ensure total devastation,” Sidhu said in Punjabi, using the term “itt naal itt bhi khadkavunga”. He added there was no point in being just a show horse (darshani ghoda).

Floor test



Later in the day, Opposition parties, including the AAP and SAD, asked the Amarinder Singh-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly.

