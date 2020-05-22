Govt has ended federalism; makes no pretence to be democratic: Sonia

Congress president criticised on Friday the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, alleging it had forgotten the "spirit of federalism" and abandoned any pretence of being democratic.

Addressing a meeting of opposition parties convened to discuss the plight of migrants due to the lockdown, she alleged that the government is uncertain about the criteria for lockdowns and has no exit strategy.





Gandhi said the migrants and 13 crore families in the bottom half of the population have been cruelly ignored by the government.

"The prime minister's grand Rs 20 trillion package has turned out to be a cruel joke on country," she said.