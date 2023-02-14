JUST IN
BJP has nothing to hide on Adani issue: Home minister Amit Shah
Business Standard

Govt is 'running away' from a JPC probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue: Cong

Reacting to Amit Shah's reported remarks, Ramesh said, "If they do not have anything to hide, why are they running away from a JPC (probe)"

Topics
Parliament | Budget session | Adani Group

Agencies 

Parliament, Opposition, Hindenburg report, Budget session, JPC demand on Adani row

The government is “running away” from a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the Congress alleged on Tuesday and said it should allow the investigation if it has nothing to hide.

Congress leader Jaya Thakur also filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an investigation against Adani group.

The plea sought a probe against Life Insurance Corporation and State Bank of India for allegedly investing in Adani Follow on Public Offer at Rs 3,200 per share when its price was Rs 1,800 per share in the secondary market.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said he had written to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and Securities and Exchange Board of India chief Madhabi Puri Buch for an impartial probe into allegations against the Adani group.

Reacting to Amit Shah’s reported remarks, Ramesh said,”if they do not have anything to hide, why are they running away from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (probe).”

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 23:16 IST

