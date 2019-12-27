Govt's new citizenship exercises are like a tax on the poor: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President foretold corruption in the process of preparing Population Register (NPR) and the Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Whether NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of the country. You understand demonetisation. It was a tax on poor people. Go to banks and give your money but do not withdraw money from your account. Entire money went to the pocket of 15-20 rich people. This (NPR or NRC) is the same thing," said here Friday afternoon. The former Congress President was on a day visit to the Chhattisgarh capital to inaugurate the Tribal Dance Festival.

He said poor people would have to go to officers and show the documents, and give bribe. "They will have to give bribe if there is a slight mistake in their names," said, adding that crores of rupees will be pulled out of the pockets of the poor and will be given to the same 15 people. "This is the truth. It is an attack on the people," he added.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the money of poor people and farmers was snatched after demonetisation. "10 to 15 people in the country were benefited with Rs 3.50 trillion...Nobody is buying anything and factories are getting shut," he added. It's a simple Economics and it seems Prime Minister is not able to understand it, he said.