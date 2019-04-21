Govt's performance on top 10 voters' priorities is below average: Survey

“Better employment opportunities” is priority for Indian voters and they are unsatisfied with the government’s below- average performance, a survey conducted by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an NGO, claims.

On the two other voter priorities, “better health care” and “drinking water”, the government’s performance was also rated as below average. Actually, according to the survey, the government’s performance score on all the top 10 voters’ priorities is below average. “This evidently indicates that voters ...