Govt willing to talk to farmers, says Muzaffarnagar BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan

Sanjeev Balyan, Union minister for agriculture in Modi 1.0 and animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy in Modi 2.0, is the chief apostle of the BJP’s farm laws. After facing stiff resistance in his hometown, Muzaffarnagar, Balyan talks to Nitin Kumar about the problems in hand and what the government is doing about them.

On the instruction of the central leadership, you have reached out to khaps to make them aware of the benefits of the farm laws. Why are khap leaders refusing to meet you? I have not been asked by the central leadership to do this. As minister ...