Great Indian journey: How many people travelled within country and where?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted citizens to travel more within the country, asking them, as part of a national purpose, to visit Indian destinations to give children a sense of rootedness and a chance to rediscover the nation’s heritage.

Just how many citizens travelled to Indian destinations, and which were the most visited? And what about foreign tourists? Contrary to expectations, it was not seaside spots like Goa that Indian visitors thronged to: Tamil Nadu was the top tourist destination in 2018, both for domestic and foreign visitors. Goa was not on the priority list ...