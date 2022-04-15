Gujarat: Hardik Patel refutes rumours of quitting Congress

Gujarat Working President on Thursday denied the rumours of leaving the party.

"There is a rumour that I am leaving Congress, I do not know who is spreading so," Patel said while attending an event in Surat on Thursday.

He further added, "I have given my 100 per cent to till now, and will give the same in the coming days. We will do better development in Gujarat. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but we have to work together to make Gujarat a better place."

Patel added, "If speaking truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us, we have to stand up to them."

emerged as the leader of the Patidar agitation demanding reservation for the community in Gujarat in 2015 and later joined .

