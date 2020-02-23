Homecoming: 14 years on, Marandi is back in BJP as the party's tribal face

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi’s political career, so to speak, started in the 1970s, when tribal leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren’s movement against landlords and moneylenders was in full swing. Marandi, who recently returned to the BJP after a separation of 14 years, was inspired by Soren’s speeches.

He had reasons to be because he, like Soren, belonged to a poor Santhal family and was trapped in debt. Once Soren told him that whenever moneylenders intimidated his (Marandi’s) family, he should run after them with a ...