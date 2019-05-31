How Amit Shah ensured victory for PM Modi both in Gujarat and nationally

In December 2002, Narendra Modi crushed the Congress to win a record 126 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The man in his party who won by the highest margin of votes, over 158,000, higher than Modi himself, was Amit Anilchandra Shah from Sarkhej, Ahmedabad. Sarkhej has elected Shah as its MLA in four consecutive elections.

He improved his 2002 margin of victory in 2007, winning by 235,000 votes. In an assembly election, this order of an electoral margin is considered extraordinary. In the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar, Shah won by a margin of 557,000 votes, keeping his ...