How Governor Dhankar is battling it out with a firebrand Mamata in WB?

A political clash is likely between a state government ruled by the Opposition and the governor; more so, if the state’s chief minister is Mamata Banerjee, a firebrand leader fiercely critical of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, and the governor in question is Jagdeep Dhankhar, a former Supreme Court advocate and staunch Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran.

After Kesari Nath Tripathi’s term was over and the prestigious office of West Bengal’s governor went to Dhankhar in July 2019, political circles were expecting a clatter between the chief minister and him ...