How will the President pick India's next PM if there is no clear mandate?

About 40 years ago, the then President of India, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, appointed Charan Singh as the Prime Minister of India, days after Morarji Desai failed to prove majority in the Lok Sabha. Singh belonged to the same party as Desai, which had more than half its members in the Lok Sabha at that time.

This was the first instance of the President using his discretionary power to appoint a PM when another had lost confidence of the House. Then, in 1996, Shankar Dayal Sharma invited Atal Bihari Vajpayee, leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the single-largest with 163 seats, or 33 ...