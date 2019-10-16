I am acting as a catalyst to attract investment, says Kamal Nath

Just before the 'Magnificent Madhya Pradesh' investor event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath talks to Sandeep Kumar on his vision regarding investment opportunities, jobs and industrial development of the state. Edited excerpts: What are your expectations from this investment summit? The previous government also organised many such and there were commitments but no substantial investment was seen on the ground.

This is not an investors summit as organised by the previous government. It is more like a forum to bring together industry stalwarts and government ...