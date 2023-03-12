I am not the target, my leader KCR is: BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, , Member of Legislative Council and daughter of Chief Minister (CM) and founder of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), is working on expanding her party’s national footprint. In conversation with Nitin Kumar, Kavitha talks about BRS’ expansion plans and the model for India’s development. She weighs in on her fight for the women’s reservation Bill and being caught in the cross hairs of investigating agencies. Edited excerpts: