I was offered Rs 25 cr for my Rajya Sabha vote: Rajasthan minister

-
ALSO READ
Arctic Council resumes circumpolar meet without Russia: Joint statement
Adani, Ambani make Rs 1.68 trn investment pledge in Rajasthan: Report
Rajasthan govt transfers 18 bureaucrats, including seven IAS officers
Invest Rajasthan meet in October likely to attract Rs 10-trn investment
Congress-led Rajasthan govt pays Rs 3,000 crore dues to Adani Power
-
Rajasthan's minister of state for soldiers' welfare Rajendra Gudha has claimed he was offered Rs 25 crore if he voted for a particular candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.
The MLA, who switched from the Bahujan Samaj Party to the Congress earlier, claimed that he was similarly offered Rs 60 crore during the rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020.
Gudha said he spurned both offers and did not mention any leader or a party while making the allegation.
The minister in the state's Congress government was addressing an event at a private school in Jhunjhunu on Monday.
In a video which surfaced Tuesday, he is heard replying to a question from a student. “I had an offer of Rs 25 crore to give my vote to one person. I then asked my wife,” he said, adding that she told him that they would rather have “goodwill”.
He also referred to the rebellion against the Gehlot government by the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.
“I would also like to tell you that when the political crisis was going on, I had an offer of Rs 60 crore. I talked to my family. My wife, son and daughter said that they want goodwill and not money,” he said.
“When those with you think like that, everything will be fine,” he told the schoolgirl.
Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections as BSP candidates and joined the Congress in 2019. They remained in the Gehlot camp when Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs revolted against his leadership in July 2020.
Gudha was made a minister of state, handling the department for the welfare of ex-servicemen, during the cabinet expansion in November 2021.
Gehlot has repeatedly accused the BJP of trying to destabilize his government by offering crores of rupees to MLAs.
In the Rajya Sabha elections held for four seats in June, the BJP had supported independent candidate and media baron Subhash Chandra.
Chandra was defeated. Three ruling Congress nominees and a BJP candidate won the RS elections from the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU