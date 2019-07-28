In MLA count, how Congress delivered a 'two-in-one blow' to BJP in MP

Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power in Karnataka because of defections from the Congress and its allies — with the stage for it being set for over two weeks — the feeling was that things might unfold in the same way in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bahujan Samaj Party is propping up the government, headed by Congressman Kamal Nath. But the MP government seems comfortable.

Kamal Nath’s strategy has been brilliant and he has secured the “homecoming” of two BJP MLAs. Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol, both former Congressmen, ...